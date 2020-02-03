Poco X2 to join an elite list of phones with 120Hz display: Here’s what the tech brings

tech

Poco India is all set to launch the Poco X2 in India on February 4. Ahead of the official launch, the company has been sharing details about the upcoming smartphone via its official Twitter handle. And one of the most interesting details that the company has shared about the Poco X2 is its display.

The company has been sharing images captured by the upcoming Poco X2 with the ‘Smooth AF’ moniker, referring to the 120Hz display. Here’s what Poco said:

This brings us to a very important question: What is 120Hz refresh rate? And how is it different from displays with 60Hz or a 90Hz refresh rate? Before we answer that question, it’s important to understand what refresh rate is? Refresh rate is the number of times your phone’s display refreshes itself in one second.

A smartphone with a refresh rate of 60Hz refreshes 60 times in a second. On the other hand, a smartphone with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rates, refreshes content 120 times in a second, which as you can understand is twice as fast as the screens with 60Hz refresh rate. In practice, a screen with 120Hz refresh rate feels a lot smoother than the former.

It also produces smoother and more dynamic graphics, especially while playing games. Screens with 120Hz refresh rate also produce higher quality images than screens with 60Hz or even 90Hz refresh rate, which was one the defining features in smartphones until early 2019. On the flipside, 120Hz displays also consume a lot of battery compared to the regular displays.

That said, there aren’t many phones in the market that offer a 120Hz display. Other than OnePlus’ 2019 smartphones Asus ROG Phone 2, Realme X2 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 3, Asus ROG Phone and the Razer Phone 2 are the only smartphones in India that offer a 120Hz display.

All these smartphones are priced above Rs 25,000 in India. If Poco India launches its upcoming smartphone at the rumoured price of Rs 18,999, it would make the Poco X2 the cheapest phone to come with a 120Hz display in India.