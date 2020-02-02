Poco X2 to launch in India on Feb 4: Key things to know about Poco’s comeback phone

tech

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:30 IST

Poco is gearing up for a big comeback in the Indian smartphone space with Poco X2. It will be just second smartphone from Poco which debuted in August 2018 with Poco F1. Earlier this year, Poco separated from Xiaomi to become an independent brand. Ahead of the Poco X2 launch, Poco has already confirmed a few features of the upcoming flagship phone. Let’s take a look.

Price

We reported last week that Poco X2’s 6GB and 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 18,999. It’s likely the phone will be available in more variants. Considering the Rs 18,999 is price for the base model, Poco X2 seems to be targeted at the same top-tier mid-range smartphone segment. The phone is confirmed to be available online via Flipkart.

Camera

Another big takeaway from our report on Poco X2 was the camera. Poco X2 will have as many as four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will come with a newer Sony IMX686 sensor. The front will have dual punch-hole cameras.

Poco X2 key specs leaked ( Tip-off/HT Photo )

Display

As seen in several leaks, Poco X2 has an edge-to-edge display. Already, Poco has confirmed it will come with 120Hz refresh rate. Considering the leaked price, Poco X2 is set to be the cheapest phone to offer the 120Hz refresh display.

Performance

Poco X2 was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The leak revealed an octa-core processor, Android 10, and 6GB of RAM. For battery, Poco has confirmed it will ship with a 27W fast charging. Other things you will get are 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

Design and Redmi K30

One of the biggest takeaways from the recent leaks and official teaser is that Poco X2 is going to be Xiaomi Redmi K30-lookalike. The Redmi K30 launched in China late last year. The phone has a 6.67-inch 20:9 full HD+ 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Redmi K30 sports four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor (IMX686, 1/1.7-inch, f/1.89, 1.6um), 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel portrait camera, and 5-megapixel macro camera. It features a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built in storage, it has a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging.