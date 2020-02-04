Poco x2 vs Realme x2: Battle for the X factor in mid range segment

tech

Poco has finally lifted the lid from its much-anticipated Poco X2 smartphone in India. The handset is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model and comes in different variants. While there are several key features of the smartphone including 120Hz refresh rate, 27W fast charging and four rear cameras, often customers look for options and the best possible competitor for the handset. Given the price and the specification of the Poco X2, we have compared the handset with the archi rival’s X2 - we’re talking about Realme X2. So, here’s how both of them compare.

Price and variants

Starting with the price and the variants, both the smartphones come in three models based on RAM and storage capacities. The Poco X2 can be purchased in three models. The 6GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 15,999, while the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. In the case of Realme X2, the smartphone’s 4GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 16,999 while the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB costs Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Display

Poco X2 boasts of a 6.67-inch ‘RealityFlow’ display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. This also makes it the most affordable in the market with 120Hz refresh rate screen. You get a cutout at the top right corner for two front-facing cameras. Whereas with Realme X2 you get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ resolution screen. It doesn’t have a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

Processor

When it comes to the chipset that powers the two ‘X2’ smartphones, both are on the same level with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoCs and 6GB or 8GB RAM options. Both have 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options as well that can be expanded using a microSD card.

Rear cameras

Poco X2 is being boasted for its four rear cameras that comprise of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 2MP macro sensor + 2MP depth sensor and 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Its arch rival Realme X2 also includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture along with 8MP wide angle lens, a portrait lens and a macro lens. This is the same combination but the difference is in the 64MP primary camera. While the Poco X2 has an IMX686 sensor, Realme X2 has Samsung’s GW1 sensor.

Front cameras

When it comes to front-facing cameras, Poco X2 takes an edge with the dual sensors as compared to Realme X2’s single sensor. The X2 has a 20MP and a 2MP sensor while the Realme X2 has just one 32MP sensor at the front.

Battery

Backing the Poco X2 is the 4500mAh battery that comes with a 27W fast charger inside the box. On the other hand, Realme X2 has a 4000mAh battery but with a better 30W ‘Flash Charge v4.0’ fast charger.

Extra features

Both the smartphones have a couple of extra features that are unique to them. With Poco X2 you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and LiquidCool tech to keep the smartphone from heating up whereas Realme X2 gets you Dolby-powered audio for better media immersion along with in-display fingerprint sensor.