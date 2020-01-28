Poco X2 India launch: These phones may give tough competition to the new flagship killer

tech

Poco X2 has become the talk of the town ever since the company started teasing the new phone in bits and pieces. Even today it has teased a feature of the smartphone that has got its fans more excited than ever. The list of confirmed features that we have for now includes a ‘top-end’ Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, liquid cooling tech, improved camera performance, fast charging tech and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While it looks like the Poco X2 will follow the low-price-high-specs trend that was started by Poco F1 in 2018, there have been (and will always be) a brand that will try to steal the limelight and bring an equally powerful device to kill the hype. So, that’s what we are talking about today - smartphones that can give a tough competition to the upcoming Poco X2.

Realme X50 Pro

And the first contender is the unannounced smartphone is the Realme X50 Pro. Before we tell you about it, one should know that Realme and Xiaomi (or Poco) are considered as arch-rivals in the budget smartphone segment. We have also seen its executives often joking about the products launched by each other. So it will be natural to think that Realme could be the one trying to kill Poco X2’s buzz. Realme X50 Pro was recently found listed on AnTuTu with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the most powerful right now. And considering Realme’s major (and only) market is the budget segment, this powerful device may launch around the same price as the Poco X2. Recent reports hinted that the device may see the light of the day in February, the same month when Poco X2 is launching.

Asus 6Z

Asus is also a silent competitor here. The Taiwanese tech firm took everyone by surprise when it launched its Asus 6Z at Rs 31,999 (now Rs 27,999) with Snapdragon 855 and ROG Phone II last year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ at Rs 37,999. So even if Asus launches its ‘7Z’ with Snapdragon 865 at Rs 30,000, it will probably be hampering both Realme X50 and Poco X2’s market. ROG Phone III will kill the hype even later in the year (if only it launches).

Samsung’s Lite phones

Samsung is new to the game. The Korean tech giant recently hopped on to this trend with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite smartphones, both of which are a ‘threat’ to handsets in the Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 range. You get top of the line processors in these handsets - Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9810 along with brilliant AMOLED screens and a branding that many may prefer over Realme, Poco or Asus. So, in case Samsung plans to continue this trend, who knows the battle could be tougher with the Galaxy S20 Lite and Note 20 Lite by the end of this year.

So, with these four brands acquiring the four corners in the ring, the upcoming royal rumble will definitely be exciting to see. We can only wait and see what surprises they have for us.