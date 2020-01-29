Poco X2 will be a Flipkart exclusive: Here’s what the teaser page reveals

tech

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:03 IST

Poco India is not the only one teasing its upcoming Poco X2 smartphone on social media, this time Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart has also given fans a piece of information. The firm is carrying a banner up front stating that the X2, when launched, will be a Flipkart exclusive. So if you are hoping to get this from Amazon at the time of the launch, you might want to reconsider. The banner clearly states ‘X2’ and reveals the launch live stream details as well. The smartphone’s launch live stream will begin at 12PM in India on February 4, something that Poco has already confirmed on social media.

In addition to this, the banner hints at certain features which we already know and have talked about before. It reconfirms the Poco X2 to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display , something that is also present in Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro smartphone. The page mentions nothing else for now.

But thanks to Poco India’s Twitter handle, there’s a lot more that has been revealed other than the 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to get a top-performing Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and have liquid cooling tech as well. You will also see ‘improved’ camera performance, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone port on the smartphone as well. One can expect it to run on ‘MIUI for Poco’ user interface, which was first seen in the Poco F1 back in 2018.

The smartphone has also been listed on Geekbench in the past, revealing the processor to feature eight cores at 1.8Ghz clock speed. That said, the Poco India head in a recent interview confirmed that there are multiple Poco-branded smartphones in the pipeline. Poco X2 is just one of the multiple smartphones that will be launching this year . The smartphone maker is also rumoured to launch the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Lite in future.