Pokemon Go adds remote raids so as you don’t have to go outside

tech

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:42 IST

You have to give it to Niantic for trying to tweak its games to make them more playable from home over the Covid-19 pandemic. Admitedly, it’s hard to make such adjustments for games like Pokemon Go, Wizards Unite and Ingress which involve people going outside and walking around (remember what that felt like?).

Amongst a whole lot of other changes Niantic has made to Pokemon Go, the latest is the remote raid battles. This is a big change for players. The game makers are adding a a Remote Raid Pass to the in-game store and players can fight raids that will appear on the map or on the ‘nearby’ page without having to go to the physical location.

Raid battles are usually fought with several players gathering near a gym in the real world spot, but that is no longer possible. Legendary Pokemon turn up in these raids mostly and beating them solo is impossible, it has to be done with other players in tow. With the new change, you will be able to join battles in your general area without having to walk over to the gym. Though Niantic has said that only a limited number of the 20-player raid cap can sue the Remote Raid Passes at once.

Remote Raid Passes will be available this month for 100 pokécoins ($0.99 or less if you buy in bulk) each at first. Niantic will also be selling a one-time bundle that includes some passes for a single Pokecoin.

A similar remote-play feature is also coming soon to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Niantic is also making a few more indoor-focused updates to Pokemon Go, including a bonus Field Research task every day and the ability for your buddy Pokemon to go bring you gifts.