Pokemon Go Lickitung raids: Use your strongest fighting type Pokemon to beat it

Lickitung is once again appearing in four-star raids in Pokémon Go. Here’s how you take it down

Feb 15, 2020
Hindustan Times
As a part of Pokémon Go’s Valentine’s Day events, Lickitung, the licking Pokémon, is appearing in four-star raids. The Lickitung is one of the original 151 Pokémon and it received a second stage evolution in the form of Lickilicky when Gen 4 Pokémon released.

In the current Pokémon Go raids, the Lickitung is a four-star raid boss. If you’re lucky, you also might get an opportunity to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon.

Lickitung counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

If you’re planning on battling Lickitung here’s what you need to know:

Lickitung type is a normal-type Pokémon

Lickitung is weak against all fighting-type Pokémon

Lickitung counters you can use: Primeape, Poliwrath, Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Lucario, Conkeldurr and Toxicroak

The best way to tackle a Lickitung is to go all in with your strongest fighting-type Pokémon. If you line them up right it won’t be able to survive a series of powerful Machamps or Lucarios.

Also Read: Pokemon GO’s AR-multiplayer Buddy Adventure is now live

Lickitung CP in Pokémon Go

Based upon Lickitung’s previous appearances as a four-star raid boss, it should have the following CP ranges:

Raid Boss CP - 14,386

Normal CP for catching Lickitung - 806

Weather Boost (Partly Cloudy) for catching Lickitung - 1,008

Lickitung moves in Pokémon Go

The possible moves that Lickitung can always learn in Pokémon Go have been listed below. If you manage to catch one today (February 15) it should have Body Slam as its charged attack.

Possible Fast Moves:

Lick (Ghost)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Possible Charged Moves:

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Power Whip (Grass)

Stomp (Normal)

Also Read: Pokemon Go maker Niantic wants to turn the world into a giant game board

Everything we know about Lickitung

Lickitung is proof of how weird Pokémon can be - it manages to fit its seven-foot-long tongue into its 3’11” body.

As Eurogamer reports, the Akaname, “a yōkai from Japanese mythology, is a possible inspiration for Lickitung, due to how similar they are in appearance. Both the Akaname and Lickitung are depicted as having clawed feet and, of course, a very, very, very long tongue”.

Lickitung got a second stage evolution upon the release of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, where the Gen 4 Pokémon, Lickilicky, was introduced.

Lickilicky
Lickilicky ( Google )

In the mainline Pokémon games, Lickitung has to know the move Rollout and then level up to evolve into Lickilicky. Meanwhile, in Pokémon Go, you must use a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Lickitung candy for it to evolve.

