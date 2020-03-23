e-paper
Home / Tech / Pokemon Go player in Italy ventures out despite coronavirus lockdown, gets charged by the police: Report

Pokemon Go player in Italy ventures out despite coronavirus lockdown, gets charged by the police: Report

One Pokemon Go player reportedly thought it was okay to venture out in Italy despite the lockdown rules.

tech Updated: Mar 23, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
One Pokemon Go player in Italy ventured out despite lockdown orders.
One Pokemon Go player in Italy ventured out despite lockdown orders. (Pixabay)
         

Pokemon Go requires players to venture out and capture different Pokemon. This isn’t ideal in a situation right now when people have to stay in due to the coronavirus pandemic. One Pokemon Go player in Italy where there’s a nationwide lockdown, went against official orders to hunt for Pokemon.

According to a report by leggo.it, one Italian man along with his daughter stepped out and were caught by the police. On being questioned, the 31-year-old-man said that he has to “hunt the Pokemon”. The report added that this man believed Pokemon Go was reason enough to step out despite the lockdown orders. He was evidently charged by the police for coming out of the house.

While we cannot confirm if this report is indeed true, but it’s certainly not a sane decision to step out to play Pokemon Go. In fact, Pokemon Go creators Niantic announced certain changes to the game so players don’t have to step out much. The Abra Day event has also been canceled in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Pokemon Go players can now do a one-time purchase bundle of 30 Incense for 1 PokeCoin. Also, the duration for Incense has been increased from half an hour to one hour. The game has also been updated with ½ hatch distance when eggs are placed into incubators. Pokemon Go players will also find more gifts at PokeStops. And lastly, Pokemon habitats will increase with more Pokemon appearing in the wild.

