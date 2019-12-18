Pokemon GO’s AR-multiplayer Buddy Adventure is coming in 2020

tech

Pokemon GO is all set to get a new multiplayer feature called Buddy Adventure which should be rolling out in 2020. The new feature will allow a shared augmented reality experience where you will get to interact with your friend’s buddy Pokemon via the AR camera.

You can watch in real time as you or your friend pets the Pokemon and since this feature is supposed to be cross-platform, both Android and iOS players should be able to interact with each other.

Niantic has been working on a unique multiplayer AR experience for Pokemon GO for a while with the developer running trails for test cases like Codename: Neon and Codename: Tonehenge to test the possibilities of AR. All these trials have culminated into the upcoming Buddy Adventure.

Niantic is also working on the Niantic Wayfarer program which is a tool for high-level players to submit new locations, photos, titles and extra information about locations in Niantic’s AR fames. Niantic is also working on the lack of occlusion (the ability by which AR subjects can move behind real-world objects) to create a more immersive AR experience. The developer has mentioned that this will be coming to the Niantic Real World Platform in the future.

Clearly, the aim for Niantic seems to be to increase the player-to-player interaction scope in the game. In October they had announced a new mode, that is expected to come soon, in GO Battle League that will pair players with opponents regardless of their location. This way you can battle against players from across the world.