Popcorn Time, the ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns when users need it the most

At a time when people are looking for ways to spend time at home, the infamous piracy app Popcorn Time is back.

tech Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Infamous streaming app Popcorn Time is back.
Infamous streaming app Popcorn Time is back.(Popcorn Time)
         

As people around the world stay in and self-quarantine online activities are seeing an expected spike. One such platform which has practically risen from the dead is Popcorn Time previously known as the pirated Netflix. There’s a new Popcorn Time app with movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2.

First reported by Motherboard, the new Popcorn Time app is available to download Windows, MacOS, Linux and Android. Popcorn Time also announced the arrival of its new app on Twitter. Popcorn Time is infamous for allowing people to stream movies through BitTorrent. It does this without users having to download the movies or install a tracker. The app also has a very simple interface making it popular among users.

 

People interested in using Popcorn Time can stream movies, TV shows and anime. The UI is simple with the homepage filled with only movies. Users can also list favourites and search for movies based on different genres, what’s trending and more.

Popcorn Time has actually resurrected especially at time when people are cooped up at home. The illegal streaming service gained popularity in 2014 which also led to its disappearance. Popcorn Time faced court orders, police raids and IP blocks as well. Although there were proxy servers for Popcorn Time the streaming service wasn’t widely available, until now.

It’s important to say that Popcorn Time is illegal and if its popularity revives, the service will most likely get shut down again. But this would certainly come as a good news especially for people who cannot afford subscriptions to streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video.

tech