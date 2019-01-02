This popular face-matching app leaked your photo even if you didn’t share it

Twinning app followed the Facebook way when it reportedly leaked photos of users who did not even share it through the platform.

The app, by Popsugar, matches users’ faces with their celebrity look-alike. However, it was discovered on Monday that a data leak caused the app to inadvertently make the photo publicly available even if they did not share it, Mashable reported.

The photos were uploaded through an unsecured web address where the pictures were stored. The leak was discovered when an Amazon Web Services storage bucket URL was noticed in the source code of the Twinning web app.

Popsugar has since then closed the photo leak by setting up the bucket permissions correctly. However, many of the photos that were uploaded are still publicly available on Google image search.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 10:38 IST