e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Pornhub is offering its premium subscriptions for free in Italy

Pornhub is offering its premium subscriptions for free in Italy

With the entire country under quarantine due to coronavirus, Pornhub is trying to help people stay home with free premium content. Pornhub is also donating some of its proceedings to local hospitals in Italy.

tech Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pornhub is doing its bid to help people in Italy fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Pornhub is doing its bid to help people in Italy fight the coronavirus pandemic.(Wikimedia Commons)
         

Italy is seeing one of the fastest growing coronavirus cases globally with over 1,000 deaths reported. The entire country is under lockdown with citizens asked to stay indoors. In a bid to help people stay at home Pornhub is offering its premium subscriptions for free in Italy.

According to a report by The Next Web, Pornhub’s premium subscriptions are available for free in Italy. Users can get the premium packages without having to enter their credit card details, the report added. Free access to Pornhub’s premium stash is available for free throughout March.

“To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card,” reads Pornhub’s site in Italy.

That’s not all. The adult content company is also helping out local hospitals in Italy. Pornhub is donating some of its proceeds from the company’s ‘Modelhub’ to local hospitals. Modelhub which is a subsidiary of Pornhub helps creators sell their content.

“Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency,” reads a message displayed on Pornhub’s Italian site.

The Italian government has prohibited citizens from stepping out unless necessary. For those who want to keep themselves entertained at home can try out what Pornhub is offering. School kids in Italy are also making the most of home quarantine by playing games. Italy’s national network is seeing a surge in data consumed by more than two-thirds in the past two weeks, Bloomberg reported. And this is coming mostly from Fortnite and Call of Duty which uses heavy bandwidth.

tags
top news
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus
Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus
Coronavirus LIVE: Australia’s home affairs minister tests positive
Coronavirus LIVE: Australia’s home affairs minister tests positive
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech