Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:32 IST

Italy is seeing one of the fastest growing coronavirus cases globally with over 1,000 deaths reported. The entire country is under lockdown with citizens asked to stay indoors. In a bid to help people stay at home Pornhub is offering its premium subscriptions for free in Italy.

According to a report by The Next Web, Pornhub’s premium subscriptions are available for free in Italy. Users can get the premium packages without having to enter their credit card details, the report added. Free access to Pornhub’s premium stash is available for free throughout March.

“To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card,” reads Pornhub’s site in Italy.

That’s not all. The adult content company is also helping out local hospitals in Italy. Pornhub is donating some of its proceeds from the company’s ‘Modelhub’ to local hospitals. Modelhub which is a subsidiary of Pornhub helps creators sell their content.

“Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency,” reads a message displayed on Pornhub’s Italian site.

The Italian government has prohibited citizens from stepping out unless necessary. For those who want to keep themselves entertained at home can try out what Pornhub is offering. School kids in Italy are also making the most of home quarantine by playing games. Italy’s national network is seeing a surge in data consumed by more than two-thirds in the past two weeks, Bloomberg reported. And this is coming mostly from Fortnite and Call of Duty which uses heavy bandwidth.