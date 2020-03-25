e-paper
Pornhub Premium made free for everyone globally to keep you home

Pornhub is making its premium content free for everyone till April 23 as an effort to make people stay indoors amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pornhub Premium subscription made free for everyone around the world.
Pornhub Premium subscription made free for everyone around the world.(Pornhub)
         

Pornhub earlier this month made its premium subscription free for people in Italy amid the Covid-19 lockdown. This was extended to Spain and France as well. The adult content company has now made Pornhub Premium free for everyone around the world as an attempt to “help flatten the curve”.

Access to Pornhub Premium content will be free for everyone till April 23. Pornhub hopes this will help people stay in and self-isolate to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Pornhub Premium ranges between $7.99 (Rs 700 approx) and $9.99 (Rs 800 approx) per month. That’s not all, Pornhub is also giving its models 100% payout from their video sales on the platform itself and on Modelhub as well. This is for the entire month of April and it applies to all pay-to-download and for-sale videos from April 1.

“We want to let you know that we stand by our performers and Models and continue to work on projects to grow and support the community no matter where you are,” Pornhub said in a blog.

 

Pornhub has also donated 50,000 surgical masks to health workers in New York City, according to a report by New York Post. The company also plans to donate 50,000 euros to organisations in Germany, Italy and Spain for more protective gear amid the Covid-19 pandemic. More donations from Pornhub include $25,000 contribution to the Sex Workers Outreach Project for providing relief to Covid-19 affected sex workers.

