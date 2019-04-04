Powerbeats Pro, Beats’ first wireless earbuds launched

Beats by Dre on Thursday launched its first wireless earbuds, Powerbeats Pro. The Apple-owned company will start selling Powerbeats Pro this May for $249.95 (Rs 17,000 approx.)

Powerbeats Pro features a design similar to the Powerbeats 3 wireless but with some small changes. The earhook design has been changed and is “secure-fit” for comfort and stability. The wireless Powerbeats Pro also come with sweat and water resistance. Like the AirPods, Powerbeats Pro come with a charging case. It however doesn’t have wireless charging But the Powerbeats Pro use the same H1 chip like the updated AirPods.

Powerbeats Pro is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge. One interesting feature is ‘Fast Fuel’ charging on the Powerbeats Pro. The company claims that five minutes of charging will give users up to 1.5 hours of music playback.

Powerbeats Pro is compatible with Siri on iPhones and can be activated by simply using the command “Hey Siri”. Android smartphone users can activate other voice assistants by pressing the ‘b’ button on the Powerbeats Pro. The b button can also be long pressed to decline calls.

Powerbeats Pro also comes with volume controls on the wireless headset. It also features sensors to detect when the earbuds have been plugged and starts playing music. Similarly, it stops playing music when the earbuds are removed. Powerbeats Pro is available in four colour options of ivory, black, moss, and navy.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:39 IST