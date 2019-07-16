Premium phones get big discount on Amazon Prime Day: Top 5 deals

tech

It’s currently raining discounts on Amazon courtesy its Prime Day sale. Amazon has tons of deals and offers on products across all categories. If you’ve been saving to buy a premium phone now’s a really good time. Flagship phones from brands like Samsung, Huawei and Apple are available with discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI options.

Amazon Prime Day sale started on July 15 and will continue till July 16 midnight. With a few hours left for Prime Day sale to end, here’s your guide to buying a new premium smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 launched earlier this April in India. Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is down by almost Rs 10,000 bringing its price down to Rs 61,900. An even better deal is for the 512GB version of Galaxy S10 which can be purchased at Rs 76,900 down from Rs 92,000. The smartphone comes with a punch-hole display, triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and wireless charging.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro which retails at Rs 79,990 is now available at Rs 63,990. Consumers who purchase the P30 Pro will also get a Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 20,990 for free. Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch OLED display, Kirin 980 processor and 8GB of RAM. It sports a quad-camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Another flagship from Huawei, Mate 20 Pro is up for grabs for a discounted price of Rs 56,990. Huawei Mate 20 Pro also comes with the same Huawei Watch GT offer. The smartphone comes with a notched 6.39-inch OLED display. It has triple rear cameras and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is powered by AI-based Kirin 980 chipset.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple’s iPhone XR has been spun in multiple deals this year. It is yet again available with discounts on Prime Day sale. iPhone XR 64GB is available at Rs 58,500 after a discount of 24%. The phone will be in stock on July 20 but you can order it now. iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display, IP67 water resistance, 12-megapixel and a 7-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Although a year older, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is still one of the top premium phones. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs 64,400. It comes with a 12-megapixe dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display.

