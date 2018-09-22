Prepaid users can use only Jio on iPhone XS’ eSIM slot, for now

iPhone XS and XS Max are the first Apple phones to support dual-SIM functionality. Apple however offers the secondary SIM slot as eSIM only. Airtel and Reliance Jio are the official eSIM carriers for Airtel in India. Jio claims that it is the only eSIM provider for prepaid users on the new iPhones.

Reliance Jio will be offering both prepaid and postpaid connections for iPhone XS and XS Max. Airtel hasn’t made any official announcement on providing eSIM connection for iPhone XS and XS Max. We have reached out to Airtel for a comment.

Apple Watch Series 3 launched last year, also comes with eSIM support. For Apple Watch, Airtel offers eSIM only for postpaid users. Until Airtel’s confirmation, only Jio’s prepaid connection will work on iPhone XS and XS Max.

What is eSIM?

eSIM stands for Embedded-Subscriber Identity Module and comes pre-installed on the device. It’s more like a virtual SIM card and cannot be physically pulled out like the normal SIM cards. This also gives users the benefit of remotely activating their connection on an eSIM. For example, if users wish to switch their network operator they can do so remotely and without having to change it physically.

Pre-order iPhone XS, XS Max on Jio

Interested buyers can pre-order the iPhone XS, XS Max on jio.com, MyJio app, and also from MyJio and Reliance Digital stores. Reliance Jio doesn’t have any cashback offers on the new devices, but it is offering free shipping and delivery. Those who pre-order the iPhones will have it shipped within 3-5 business days from September 28.

iPhone XS, XS Max price

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max comes in three storage variants of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 for the base model, and Rs 14,900 for the mid-variant. The 512GB iPhone XS will retail at Rs 134,900.

The bigger iPhone XS Max will be available at Rs 109,900, Rs 124,900 and Rs 144,900 for the three models.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 15:01 IST