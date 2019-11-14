Privacy-focused Brave browser offers ‘3x to 6x faster’ browsing than Chrome, Firefox

tech

With privacy and security becoming primary concern for internet users, Brave Software has launched a new web browser, Brave. The browser is now available for download on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS for free.

Brave browser comes with built-in ad blockers and can even prevent website from tracking you. Brave Software says it doesn’t store users’ browsing data and will not sell data to third parties. The browser also gives users options to customise per-site basis security. There’s also a dashboard which shows how many ads and trackers are blocked by the browser.

“Browse confidently with default settings that block phishing, malware, and malvertising. Also, plugins, which have proven to be a security risk, are disabled by default. Brave Sync, currently in beta, can be enabled to encrypt and synchronize your preferred settings and bookmarks. However, Brave does not have the keys to decrypt your data,” the company says on its website.

Apart from security, the browser promises 3x to 6x faster surfing experience than the competition, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. The company has also posted a video of side-by-side comparison of the browsing speed on the three browsers.

Other features of the browser include import your settings from your old browser, choose default search engine, extensions and plugins, suggested urls, pinned tabs, and more.

Brave has also launched a scheme under which users can also tip to creators and contribute to monthly websites. “Turn on Brave Rewards and give a little back to the sites you frequent most. Earn frequent flyer-like tokens (BAT) for viewing privacy-respecting ads through Brave and help fund the content you love,” it added.