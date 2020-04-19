Privacy issue no matter, Zoom is now worth more than American Airlines, Expedia and Hilton combined

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:08 IST

Security issues? What security issues?! Teleconferencing app Zoom is now valued more than the market capital of US’ “blue-eyed boys” American Airlines, Expedia and Hilton combined.

According to reports, as of April 8 closing, “Zoom had a market cap of $31.73 billion, while the combined value of Hilton ($18.26 billion), American Airlines ($7.91 billion) and Expedia ($ 4.35 billion) stood at $30.52 billion”.

People under lockdown have been extensively using Zoom for personal and official teleconference calls across schools, offices etc. In fact, Zoom has also been used for weddings, funerals and zoom parties.

On the other hand, sectors like aviation and hospitality have been the hardest hit by the lockdown. Hilton’s value has declined by half from the $31 billion recorded in January, As per April 3, American Airlines and Expedia have dropped $4 billion and $7 billion in market cap.

Zoom has doubled over this same time period. Zoombombing and Zoom raiding has not derailed Zoom’s mercuric rise. Zoom has since updated its privacy and security policies and has allowed users to password-protect calls to prevent hackers from joining.