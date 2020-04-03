e-paper
Project Tempo could be Amazon’s answer to Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Google’s Stadia

Amazon plans to launch two big games, Crucible and New World later this year. Here’s what we know about the Project Tempo so far.

Apr 03, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amazon has been rumoured to launch a cloud gaming platform for quite some time.
Microsoft and Google are betting big on the cloud-based gaming streaming platforms. Apple is also making a similar bet with Apple Arcade. Amazon is also set to join the bandwagon as it plans to launch two new games in May, reports The New York Times.

According to the report, Amazon will launch Crucible and New World games next month. The games are said to be part of Amazon’s cloud-based gaming platform, code-named Project Tempo.

The report says Crucible will be an arena-based game with online play. The game can also be streamed on Twitch, the gaming streaming platform which is owned by Amazon. The New World game, described as “massively multiplayer online” game, will be a fantasy game with 17th century theme.

Amazon’s Project Tempo was reportedly planned to launch in the first half of this year but seems to have been delayed due to priorities changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The big picture is about trying to take the best of Amazon and bringing it to games,” Mike Frazzini, Amazon’s vice president for game services and studios, is quoted as saying. “We have been working for a while, but it takes a long time to make games, and we’re bringing a lot of Amazon practices to making games.”

Amazon has long been rumoured to be working on a Project xCloud and Google Stadia rival. Amazon already has a bit of gaming expertise with Twitch platform. The company also enjoys a strong ecosystem of Echo and Fire TV hardware making.

Apart from a big consumer reach, Amazon is also a big player in the cloud with Amazon Web Services. Both Microsoft and Google leveraged their cloud infrastructure to launch the game streaming platforms.

