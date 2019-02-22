Project Yeti: Google expected to launch its gaming service and hardware next month

Google is betting big on gaming with a streaming service and dedicated hardware. Google is expected to announce its new gaming plans at the Gaming Developers Conference (GDC) on March 19.

Google has been long rumoured to be working on a gaming service and hardware. A new report by 9to5Google states that Google will officially launch both products at its GDC event. Google had sent out media invites for its GDC keynote on March 19.

Google’s streaming platform will possibly be a stable version of its recently launched “Project Stream”. Launched as beta last October, Google opened Project Stream to select users in the US. The idea behind Project Stream was allowing users to play AAA titles at a minimum internet speed of 25Mbps. The first title compatible with Project Stream was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Project Stream trial ended last month.

In addition to a gaming service, Google will reportedly launch a compatible console and controller. Google’s gaming plans come under a larger umbrella codenamed ‘Project Yeti’ which has been under development for over three years now. Project Yeti had an earlier release time slated for 2017 but it never took off.

Speaking of hardware, gaming console ‘Made by Google’ was initially designed to work like the Chromecast dongle but it is now expected to be a full-fledged console. Google has also worked with gaming studios to make popular titles compatible on its gaming service. 9to5Google further reports Google’s gaming service will feature in-game chat as well.

Google appears to have finalised on its gaming plans with a streaming service and hardware. Joining Google soon could be tech major Amazon which is also reportedly working on a gaming service. Amazon’s gaming service will be hosted by cloud servers and streamed over the internet.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:07 IST