Promote ads to Shazam sharing: New features on Instagram Stories

Facebook is looking to monetise on platforms like Instagram Stories for revenue . The Snapchat-inspired version of disappearing photos and videos feature has garnered over 400 million daily active users.

This past year, Instagram has been rolling out tons of new ways to interact with users on Stories. The photo-sharing platform has also shifted focus from its feed to Stories. Instagram which has also becoming a marketing hub for brands and creators has infiltrated the same on Stories.

We look at new and upcoming feature on Instagram Stories.

Promote ads

Instagram will make it easier for ads to reach more users. A new tool called “Promote” will give brands more options to show targeted ads, Tech Crunch reports. Instagram Stories already shows ads in between Stories. The new tool will let brands choose where to send users to – profile or website. Brands can also choose target options to remain automatic or based on location or according to user’s interests.

IGTV

Instagram’s vertical video platform IGTV gets further integration on the parent app. Users can share their IGTV videos to Stories by tapping on the paper airplane icon and selecting “Add video to your story”. IGTV is a standalone app but it appears on Instagram as a highlight in the user’s profile. With the new feature, users have more options to share their videos.

Now you can share your favorite IGTV videos to your story. Tap the paper airplane at the bottom of the video you want to share. When friends see your story, they can tap the preview to watch the whole video in IGTV. pic.twitter.com/oaatUoOqZY — Instagram (@instagram) November 1, 2018

Shazam

Users can now share Shazam discoveries on Instagram Stories. This feature is currently available only for iOS users. Once you discover a song on Shazam, tap on the share icon and choose Instagram Stories. The song along with the album cover will appear on Instagram Stories. There will be a clickable link called ‘More on Shazam’.

Shazam songs shared on Instagram Stories. (HT Photo/Screenshot)

Soundcloud

Similar to Shazam, users on Soundcloud will be able to share their songs to Instagram Stories. Select the song on Soundcloud and tap the share icon below. Choose the Instagram icon or “Share to Instagram Stories’ option. The album art will be posted on Instagram Stories along with a sticker which is the link to the song on Souncloud.

