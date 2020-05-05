Prototype Pixel 4 XL spotted online in a colour we haven’t seen before

tech

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:13 IST

The Google Pixel 4 that was launched last year came in three colours - the Oh So Orange, Clearly White and Just Black. Now, a fourth colour has been spotted on a prototype device, the pictures of which are doing the rounds on Twitter, and this is a colour we have not seen before.

This purported Pixel 4 XL prototype has been spotted listed for sale on a Chinese auction site called Taobao and was spotted first by XDA Developers and Twitter user akes29. The phone sports a grey colour - starkly different from all the colours we have seen on the Pixel before.

It is possible that the seller just swapped the cover of a black, white or orange Pixel 4 XL with a third-party one. But a whole new colourway is also not impossible. ( Twitter )

As far as we know, the other important details that can be understood from the image include Verizon support and Android 10.

Android Authority ran the displayed IMEI number through a few IMEI checking utilities and the device looked legitimate. But as XDA pointed out, there is a possibility that the seller may have “swapped out a balck, white or orange Pixel 4 XL cover in favour of a third-party gray back”.

But an entirely new colourway is not impossible for a previously released smartphone. OnePlus had a gold option for the OnePlus 7T that was seen in November last year.