e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Prototype Pixel 4 XL spotted online in a colour we haven’t seen before

Prototype Pixel 4 XL spotted online in a colour we haven’t seen before

This purported Pixel 4 XL prototype has been spotted listed for sale on a Chinese auction site called Taobao and was spotted first by XDA Developers and Twitter user akes29

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
HT Correspondent | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Pixel 4 XL that launched last year was announced in three colours - Oh So Orange, Clearly White and Just Black.
The Pixel 4 XL that launched last year was announced in three colours - Oh So Orange, Clearly White and Just Black. (Twitter )
         

The Google Pixel 4 that was launched last year came in three colours - the Oh So Orange, Clearly White and Just Black. Now, a fourth colour has been spotted on a prototype device, the pictures of which are doing the rounds on Twitter, and this is a colour we have not seen before.

This purported Pixel 4 XL prototype has been spotted listed for sale on a Chinese auction site called Taobao and was spotted first by XDA Developers and Twitter user akes29. The phone sports a grey colour - starkly different from all the colours we have seen on the Pixel before.

It is possible that the seller just swapped the cover of a black, white or orange Pixel 4 XL with a third-party one. But a whole new colourway is also not impossible.
It is possible that the seller just swapped the cover of a black, white or orange Pixel 4 XL with a third-party one. But a whole new colourway is also not impossible. ( Twitter )

As far as we know, the other important details that can be understood from the image include Verizon support and Android 10.

Android Authority ran the displayed IMEI number through a few IMEI checking utilities and the device looked legitimate. But as XDA pointed out, there is a possibility that the seller may have “swapped out a balck, white or orange Pixel 4 XL cover in favour of a third-party gray back”.

But an entirely new colourway is not impossible for a previously released smartphone. OnePlus had a gold option for the OnePlus 7T that was seen in November last year.

top news
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Flights for stranded Indians to cost Rs 1 lakh from US, Rs 16k from UAE
Flights for stranded Indians to cost Rs 1 lakh from US, Rs 16k from UAE
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech