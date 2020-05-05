Prototype Pixel 4 XL spotted online in a colour we haven’t seen before
The Google Pixel 4 that was launched last year came in three colours - the Oh So Orange, Clearly White and Just Black. Now, a fourth colour has been spotted on a prototype device, the pictures of which are doing the rounds on Twitter, and this is a colour we have not seen before.
This purported Pixel 4 XL prototype has been spotted listed for sale on a Chinese auction site called Taobao and was spotted first by XDA Developers and Twitter user akes29. The phone sports a grey colour - starkly different from all the colours we have seen on the Pixel before.
As far as we know, the other important details that can be understood from the image include Verizon support and Android 10.
Android Authority ran the displayed IMEI number through a few IMEI checking utilities and the device looked legitimate. But as XDA pointed out, there is a possibility that the seller may have “swapped out a balck, white or orange Pixel 4 XL cover in favour of a third-party gray back”.
But an entirely new colourway is not impossible for a previously released smartphone. OnePlus had a gold option for the OnePlus 7T that was seen in November last year.