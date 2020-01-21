PS5 leak suggests a $499 price tag and February 5 launch date

tech

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:55 IST

The PS5 was leaked on Reddit two weeks ago and ever since there have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds. While a lot of things have been discredited, some of the rumours are turning out to be true when compared to the 10-step plan PlayStation’s official social media pages have started following.

Everything from the price to the release period and even launch games are mentioned on the list and they give you quite an in-depth look into what is coming your way soon.

Here’s the leaked list according to reports:

1.) The PS5 will be revealed at a PlayStation Meeting event for the press/media on February 5, 2020.

2.) The PlayStation Meeting will be held at Sony Hall in New York City.

3.) At the PlayStation Meeting the console’s design, controller, UI/home screen, specs and features will be revealed.

4.) The PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with all PS4 games.

5.) The PS5 will release, worldwide, in October 2020.

6.) The Sony PS5 will cost $499 USD / £449 UK / €449 EU / ¥54,999 JP.

7.) PlayStation 5 specs will be almost on par with Xbox Series X, which will cost $100 more at launch.

8.) Pre-orders for the PS5 will go live after the event on February 5.

9.) Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 21, Demon Souls Remastered, Godfall and Legendz are some of the PS5’s launch titles.

10.) The PlayStation 5’s new slogan, as well as for the brand as a whole, is “IT’S TIME TO PLAY.”

The tenth point on the list has already been corroborated by PlayStation Europe’s Twitter account when they updated their profile with the same slogan.