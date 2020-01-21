e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Tech / PS5 leak suggests a $499 price tag and February 5 launch date

PS5 leak suggests a $499 price tag and February 5 launch date

Everything from the price to the release period and even launch games are mentioned on a leaked list and they give you quite an in-depth look into what is coming your way.

tech Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Everything from the price to the release period and even launch games are mentioned on a leaked list and they give you quite an in-depth look into what is coming your way.
Everything from the price to the release period and even launch games are mentioned on a leaked list and they give you quite an in-depth look into what is coming your way. (REUTERS)
         

The PS5 was leaked on Reddit two weeks ago and ever since there have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds. While a lot of things have been discredited, some of the rumours are turning out to be true when compared to the 10-step plan PlayStation’s official social media pages have started following.

Everything from the price to the release period and even launch games are mentioned on the list and they give you quite an in-depth look into what is coming your way soon.

Here’s the leaked list according to reports:

1.) The PS5 will be revealed at a PlayStation Meeting event for the press/media on February 5, 2020.

2.) The PlayStation Meeting will be held at Sony Hall in New York City.

3.) At the PlayStation Meeting the console’s design, controller, UI/home screen, specs and features will be revealed.

4.) The PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with all PS4 games.

5.) The PS5 will release, worldwide, in October 2020.

6.) The Sony PS5 will cost $499 USD / £449 UK / €449 EU / ¥54,999 JP.

7.) PlayStation 5 specs will be almost on par with Xbox Series X, which will cost $100 more at launch.

8.) Pre-orders for the PS5 will go live after the event on February 5.

9.) Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 21, Demon Souls Remastered, Godfall and Legendz are some of the PS5’s launch titles.

10.) The PlayStation 5’s new slogan, as well as for the brand as a whole, is “IT’S TIME TO PLAY.”

The tenth point on the list has already been corroborated by PlayStation Europe’s Twitter account when they updated their profile with the same slogan.

tags
top news
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP
In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury - Report
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury - Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, full specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, full specs
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech