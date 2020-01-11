PUBG 0.16.5: 5 things you may have missed in the latest update

tech

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 16:14 IST

PUBG Mobile has started rolling out a new update that brings the widely anticipated Royale Pass Season 11 for its users. The PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update is a heavy file, sized 0.14GB on Android and 0.17GB on iOS.

Users who update the game from January 9 to January 15 will get rewards such as, 20 Silver, 2,000 BP and 1 Blue Glider Trail.

The latest PUBG Mobile season 11 has a futuristic cyberpunk-type theme. It has got a lot of new elements and security features.

Take a look at 5 things that you might have missed in this update:

1. A new vehicle called the ‘Light Snowmobile’ has been added in the Classic Mode. This vehicle spawns in Vikendi only. It is comparatively faster and efficient than the already available snowmobile. The drawback of this vehicle is that it gets damaged more easily than the snowmobile.

2. The users whose accounts have been banned can now find out the reason of ban by going to the Security Zone, when they are prohibited from entering the game.

3. There is a provision to take a look at the stats in the classic mode. With this feature gamers can view their statistics from the previous season in the Season Recap page. They will also be given a title that matches their style of play and a grade, based on their data from this mode.

4. In the update, PUBG has adjusted Groza’s single-shot damage in Team Arena from 48 to 45. Multi-option missions that support more mission objectives in Payload mode, Team Arena etc, have been added.

The user can collect mission rewards after completing objectives in any mode. The lobby mission guide system in the updated version supports role-play missions. Moreover, weekly missions can be grouped and displayed together by type, in order to make it easier for the gamer to track the mission progress.

5. The status of the download button for updates in map/mode pages has been improved.