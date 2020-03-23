e-paper
PUBG 6.2 update brings changes to Team Deathmatch, Panzerfaust weapon and more

PUBG 6.2 update brings changes to Team Deathmatch, Panzerfaust weapon and more

PUBG 6.2 comes with a host of new features, improvements and changes. Here’s what’s new on PUBG with the latest update.

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG 6.2 update is available for users globally.
PUBG 6.2 update is available for users globally.(PUBG)
         

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) recently rolled out a major update with new weapons, changes to ‘Team Deathmatch’ mode and more. PUBG 6.3 update is available to download for users globally.

In the latest PUBG update, invincibility will be removed instantly when players engage in combat like firing a weapon or throwing a grenade. PUBG 6.2 update also adds ‘Rich Presence’ which alerts the player’s Discord and Steam friends when they’re fragging in Team Deathmatch. Another change in Team Deathmatch is the hotkey for player reports will be disabled for one second after death.

PUBG has also added the ‘Panzerfaust’ weapon to the Karakin map. This weapon is exclusive to Karakin and can be found in every airdrop. More weapon updates in PUBG 6.2 include the addition of a sight slot for red dots and holos in the Tommy Gun. PUBG has also improved the M249 weapon by optimising it to take more attachments. It is also tougher to control and does less damage.

On the UMP-45, PUBG has increased base bullet damage from 39 to 41, rate of fire from 650 to 670 and muzzle velocity from 300 to 360.

PUBG has made more improvements like improving the visibility of nearby items on the ground by increasing their glowing effect. There’s also a new pulse effect for nearby items which can be disabled from the Gameplay settings. PUBG players should also experience less instances of FPS stuttering (hitching) on certain hardware configurations.

