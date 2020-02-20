PUBG 6.2 update: Team Deathmatch mode, Karakin changes and more

tech

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:04 IST

PUBG has rolled out a major update for its PC version. The latest PUBG update brings new features along with the much-awaited ‘Team Deathmatch’ mode. This update also comes with some changes and improvements for PUBG.

PUBG 6.2 update for PC is now available to download along with the full patch notes. Starting with the Team Deathmatch mode, this brings 8v8 FPP fights that take place on seven different battlefields from different maps. Here, the team which gets the most number of kills within 10 minutes will win. Another way is for the first team to reach 50 kills and 2 rounds will determine the winner of the match.

PUBG 6.2 also brings some changes to frag grenades like vests now being able to mitigate damage. Frag grenades will also deal 20% less damage to prone players. The fuse time for smoke grenades has been decreased from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Karakin map in PUBG gets an updated loot setting that will increase meds; reduce bandages, SRs, DMRs and the Win94. PUBG has also added G36C and MP5K weapons to Karakin. The care package airplane will now move faster on Karakin map.

This new PUBG update also brings improvements like increasing blood colour saturation over distance for better visibility. Another old feature coming to the PC version of PUBG is following teammates on parachute. Users can now select and follow a teammate until exiting the plane. However, users who are following a teammate and are obstructed by terrain or an object, the process will be cancelled.