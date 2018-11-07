PUBG and Suicide Squad mash up: The Joker and Harley Quinn are coming soon

The Joker and Harley Quinn will be entering the world of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) soon. PUBG Corp. has partnered with DC to bring two Suicide Squad characters to PUBG. The new character skins will be released soon.

Note that the new skins will be initially available for PUBG for PC and Xbox. There’s no word on when the skins are coming for PUBG Mobile. PUBG has shared an official trailer featuring the Joker and Harley Quinn breaking out of a prison in Miramar map. The entire trailer follows through the infamous couple fighting their way out of the prison. It ends with a cop possibly shooting them both while they flee in a car.

The new skins for the Suicide Squad characters will arrive soon but a release date hasn’t been announced yet. PUBG hasn’t given additional details either on the new characters. PUBG fans aren’t very impressed with the new skins though. Frankly speaking, the Joker doesn’t look much like its part.

"Ok, honey. It's me and you."



Live on and play as two of your favorite Suicide Squad heroes, the Joker and Harley Quinn. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/NWZhXaPBMz — PUBG (@PUBG) November 6, 2018

PUBG players took to Twitter to share their disappointment on the poor graphics of the Joker especially. Some users have even compared this to GTA 3 which was released way back in 2011. Many also point out fixing the game rather than focus on cosmetics.

It's like a #GTA knock off version.... — Andy (@DailyBugleHD) November 6, 2018

The Joker looks shit in this. — Blaze (@BlazeGames_) November 6, 2018

Fix PUBG ended last month without solving anything... but yeah let's sell more skins to earn more money. Unisntalling the game in 2 days from now. Bye — Pablo Bermejo (@T4isonTV) November 6, 2018

PUBG’s rival Fortnite also had a similar collaboration but with the Marvel Universe. Earlier this year, Epic Games released Fortnite x Avengers: Infinity Wars mashup for a limited time. Here, users could become Thanos and use the Infinity Gauntlet to kill enemies in a limited time mode. Players who grab the Infinity Gauntlet could transform into Thanos’ character.

It’s interesting to see the two most popular Battle Royale games competing with characters from the Marvel and DC universe.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 14:13 IST