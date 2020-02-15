PUBG, Call of Duty should watch out! There’s a new rival game on the block

tech

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:25 IST

By a long shot if you had enough of PUBG and Call of Duty and want a new PvP (player versus player) first-person shooter (FPS) game, we have good news for you. Shadowgun Legends developer Madfinger has finally launched its much awaited Shadowgun War Games. This new game is available both for Android and iOS.

Like all the other games from the developer, Shadowgun War Games is free-to-play and is available for download on the App Store and the Play Store. The game went on pre-registration in November last year and it is finally up and ready to go on your smartphones.

The game has been launched globally but the developer site mentions that players might face some service issues. However, they also added that more servers are coming soon so this problem should be fixed.

Madfinger explained that these service issues are due to the high interest among people, which is understandable if their 1.5 million pre-registrations are anything to go by. But this should be not considered to be a hiccup. Initial rollout hurdles are not new. We have seen Niantic face issues with Pokemon go and also Harry Potter Wizards Unite. Activision also started by launching its games in a few regions before rolling out en mass.

Shadowgun War Games is a tactical FPS co-developed by Unity. It brings a new 5v5 team-based battle to the Shadowgun Legends arena.

Also Read: PUBG is going to get an 8V8 deathmatch mode soon

The game allows you to choose from a whole bunch of heroes based on their gameplay style, unique abilities, personalities and skill sets. There is also a Premium Battle Pass and Battle Pass+ which costs 3,000 in-game credits and 12,000 in-game credits respectively.

If you buy these passes you get XP boots and new challenges, skins, items and rewards.

Shadowgun War Games currently comes in two game modes – Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag. There are two more ‘coming soon’ slots for modes. The developer has promised regular updates so we are expecting lots of new features soon.

Also Read: Smartphone gamer? Here are some accessories to improve your PUBG, CoD gameplay