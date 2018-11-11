PUBG comes to Xbox Game Pass amid rumours of PlayStation launch

With rumours claiming that Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will hit the Sony Playstation 4 (PS4) in December, Microsoft is set to add the popular mobile game to the company’s Xbox Game Pass subscription on November 12, the media reported.

The addition means Xbox One users who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for $9.99 will now be able to access PUBG, alongside more than 100 others, The Verge reported late on Saturday.

Microsoft appears to have paid for a year of exclusivity on the Xbox One for PUBG, but a move to PS4 opens the game up to millions more as it continues to battle with the popularity of rival Fortnite, the report said.

With Microsoft exploring game streaming with its xCloud service, the company has been consistently pushing Xbox Game Pass. It is clearly a big part of the tech giant’s future Xbox plans.

The company has also committed to releasing all of its first-party titles through Xbox Game Pass.

As part of this PUBG addition, new Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the service for a month for $1 during the holiday season, the report said.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:12 IST