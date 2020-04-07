PUBG is available for a 50% discount on the Xbox Store

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:44 IST

PUBG has just gotten a discount on the Microsoft XBox Store. For those with the XBox Game Pass can play PUBG without having to buy it. But in case if you don’t have the game you can buy the battle royale at a discounted price for a limited time now.

PUBG is available at a 50% discount on the XBox Store. XBox users can buy the game for Rs 650 instead of the usual Rs 1,300. This is, however, for a limited time so if you are an XBox user and want to get the game, this is the best time to do that.

PUBG got an update for the console recently, the 6.3 version, that saw the addition of the Panzerfaust. Game devs have been sneaking in the Panzerfaust into the Season 6 videos for a while now and now the weapon is finally out.

The Panzerfaust is a powerful AoE (Area of Effect) weapon, however, there are some drawbacks in picking up this weapon. First, the Panzerfaust takes up the primary weapon slot which automatically limits options for the player. The projectile can travel quickly but an attentive player can dodge it. There is also a backblast area for the Panzerfaust so you have to be careful about your squad before firing it.

The Panzerfaust is guaranteed to be in every airdrop. The warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid air and the damage radius is 6m from the point of impact. The Panzerfaust explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance. It can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb can. However, keep in mind that the warhead will explode mid air, before impact if damaged by explosions or gets shot by a bullet.

There has also been the addition of changes to some weapons in the game as well. These changes include rebalancing some weapons, especially one that was formerly found in Care Packages. The Tommy Gun has been weak for a while, the devs have now added a sight slot for red dots and holos and have also increased the damage.

The M249 is moving out from Care Packages to normal loot. It is also losing some damage impact and getting a bit more recoil. Finally, the UMP-45 was nerfed with the switch from 9mm, so it is getting a specs bump across the board.

The update brings in a bunch of new bug fixes and a change to the invincibility in Team Deathmatch.