PUBG is going to get an 8V8 deathmatch mode soon

tech

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 20:26 IST

Come update 6.2 for PUBG, the game is going to get a new 8V8 Deathmatch mode. It is currently live on the PUBG test server. Changes have also been made to grenades, peeking and leaning right, visible blood effects, the parachute “follow” function and in the Karakin map.

The deathmatch mode is a part of a new Arcade branch of the game that is focusing on new game types. Unlike the game’s shortlived stab at a team deathmatch in 2018, this one iteration sets the show for a battle royale in a tight 8v8 mode set across several small maps in the existing PUBG environment.

The mode will be first-person only, with respawns and no friendly fire. There are eight Spawn Kits (loadouts) to choose from and your health regeneration will depend on your Boost Gauge – your kills and assists fill it and it’ll gradually restore your health if you do not take damage for five seconds.

Matches last ten minutes, and the first team with 50 kills win. Expect to earn BP for your trouble, but there won’t be any Survivor Pass XP rewards.

Of course, this doesn’t mark a complete pivot for PUBG into Call of Duty territory.

“For fans who prefer Battle Royale, not to worry,” the announcement post reads. “Our core focus will always be to bring you the most realistic and intense Battle Royale experience out there.”

The new Arcade branch will continue to grow too with the team deathmatch mode getting new maps and tweaks. Players can also expect “new and familiar game modes” to appear in the future.

You can check out all the features coming with the 6.2 update in the patch notes here.