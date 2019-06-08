PUBG Lite for low-end PCs launching in India soon

PUBG Lite is confirmed to launch in India soon. The ‘Lite’ version of battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was launched in beta earlier this January.

PUBG Lite which was first limited to select Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. It was later expanded to more regions globally like Brazil and Turkey. PUBG Lite hasn’t revealed the launch date as yet but it is expected to arrive in India by the end of this month.

As the name suggests, PUBG Lite is a lighter and toned down version of PUBG for low-end PCs. PUBG Lite is free to play and offers Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps along with a training mode. The game also supports Solo/Duo/Squad in TPP mode.

Unlike PUBG, its lighter version doesn’t require a Steam account to download it. PUBG Lite instead has its own launcher which users need to install on their PC to download and play the game. This is similar to what Fortnite offers for its mobile version on Android.

The minimum system requirements for PUBG Lite are:

OS – Windows 7, 8, 10, 64-bit

CPU – Core i3, 2.4GHz

RAM – 4GB

GPU – DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD – 4GB

For a better experience on PUBG Lite, the recommended system requirements are:

OS – Windows 7,8,10, 64-bit

CPU – Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM – 8GB

CPU – DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD – 4GB

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:21 IST