PUBG Lite for low-end PCs launching in India soon
PUBG Lite is optimised for PCs and laptops with low-end configurations. The beta version of PUBG Lite will be available in India soon.tech Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:21 IST
Hindustan Times
PUBG Lite is confirmed to launch in India soon. The ‘Lite’ version of battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was launched in beta earlier this January.
PUBG Lite which was first limited to select Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. It was later expanded to more regions globally like Brazil and Turkey. PUBG Lite hasn’t revealed the launch date as yet but it is expected to arrive in India by the end of this month.
As the name suggests, PUBG Lite is a lighter and toned down version of PUBG for low-end PCs. PUBG Lite is free to play and offers Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps along with a training mode. The game also supports Solo/Duo/Squad in TPP mode.
Unlike PUBG, its lighter version doesn’t require a Steam account to download it. PUBG Lite instead has its own launcher which users need to install on their PC to download and play the game. This is similar to what Fortnite offers for its mobile version on Android.
The minimum system requirements for PUBG Lite are:
OS – Windows 7, 8, 10, 64-bit
CPU – Core i3, 2.4GHz
RAM – 4GB
GPU – DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000
HDD – 4GB
For a better experience on PUBG Lite, the recommended system requirements are:
OS – Windows 7,8,10, 64-bit
CPU – Core i5 2.8GHz
RAM – 8GB
CPU – DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
HDD – 4GB
First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:21 IST