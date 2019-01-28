PUBG Lite for PCs launched: Minimum specs requirement, top features of latest beta

PUBG is making it easier for users to play the game on their low-end PCs or laptops. The company has introduced a PUBG Lite version which is currently beta phase right now and available to limited to regions. The game is also free to play for all users.

The Lite version makes the PUBG game compatible with PCs and laptops that are running older Windows version and come with lower-end processors and graphics.

“Our goal for PUBG LITE is simple: Deliver the PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS experience to players in areas where the core game’s required specifications are more difficult to achieve due to the hardware available. To this end, the PUBG LITE team has focused on balancing lower hardware requirements, without compromising on our quality standards,” said PUBG on its website.

Minimum PC specs for PUBG Lite

The PC should run on 64-bit version of Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. Minimum CPU required is core i3 2.4GHz with 4GB of RAM and Intel HD Graphics 4000 and 4GB HDD.

Recommended PC specs for PUBG Lite

Recommended specifications include 64-bit version of Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. Users should have core i5 2.8GHz, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Raedon HD 7870 and 4GB HDDD.

PUBG Lite features

Even though a stripped down version, PUBG Lite comes with almost all the important features of the main version. It features the popular Erangel map. The game also supports Solo/Duo/Squad in TPP mode in PUBG LITE.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 12:14 IST