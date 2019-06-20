PUBG Lite is coming for low-end PCs, here’s how you can pre-register for the game

PUBG Lite announced that it will be launching in India soon. Pre-registrations for PUBG Lite are now live for users in India. PUBG Lite is also offering some rewards for those who pre-register now.

Interested users can head to the official website of PUBG Lite and select ‘Participate Event’. The pre-registration window for PUBG Lite will be available till July 4. Users who already have a PUBG account can still register for the same. Participating in the event will give each users Parachute and Weapon skins. The rewards will also increase with the number of participants registering for PUBG Lite.

As the name suggests, PUBG Lite is a light version of the battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It was launched in beta earlier this January in select Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. It was later expanded to more regions globally like Brazil and Turkey.

PUBG Lite is optimised for PCs and laptops with basic configurations. The game is free to play and offers Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps. PUBG Lite will be available through a launcher which can be downloaded from its official website.

The minimum system requirements for PUBG Lite are:

OS – Windows 7, 8, 10, 64-bit

CPU – Core i3, 2.4GHz

RAM – 4GB

GPU – DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD – 4GB

For a better experience on PUBG Lite, the recommended system requirements are:

OS – Windows 7,8,10, 64-bit

CPU – Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM – 8GB

CPU – DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD – 4GB

