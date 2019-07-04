PUBG Lite is now available for download: Minimum specs requirement, how to install and more

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) on Thursday officially rolled out the much-awaited ‘PUBG Lite’ game. As the name implies, PUBG Lite is meant for gaming enthusiasts who don’t own a high-end PC with big RAM or graphics capabilities.

PUBG Lite is free-to-play and retains the top features of the main version of the game. For instance, it has the popular Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps. You can also play in solo, duo and squad in TPP mode.

On the day of roll out, PUBG rolled a new patch for the game. The patch features flare gun to all maps, armored UAZ, and special airdrop. “High-tier items that were not obtainable through the BP Boxes will be able to purchase separately through the BP Shop,” said the company on its website.

PUBG Lite can also scale screen according to your PC specs. To optimise, go to Setting > Graphics > Advanced Settings > Adaptive Screen Scale. The latest patch also includes some bug fixes.

“Fixed the issue where all the bullets were applied to one place when triggered with the muzzle attachments to these weapons: S12K, S1897, S686. Fixed the issue where the character could stand on the gun after dropping the Tommy Gun on the surface. Fixed the issue where the muffler effect was lessened after the compensator for QBU,” said the latest patch note.

How to download and install PUBG Lite

You need to visit PUBG Lite’s official download page. You will need to install the PUBG launcher to get started. On the website you can also download graphic drivers and other required programmes.

Minimum specifications requirement to download PUBG Lite include the following:

OS – Windows 7, 8, 10, 64-bit

CPU – Core i3, 2.4GHz

RAM – 4GB

GPU – DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD – 4GB

For the best experience, PUBG recommends following specifications:

OS – Windows 7,8,10, 64-bit

CPU – Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM – 8GB

CPU – DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD – 4GB

