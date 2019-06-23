PUBG Lite pre-registration begins: How to enroll, minimum specs requirement, and more
PUBG Lite is now open for pre-registrations. Here’s how you can enroll for the game.tech Updated: Jun 23, 2019 15:44 IST
PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) earlier this year introduced a Lite version of the popular multiplayer battle royale game. Called PUBG Lite, the game is now ready for roll-out and will release in India as well. PUBG has also opened pre-registrations for the game.
How to register for PUBG Lite
Signing up for PUBG Lite is fairly easy. Interested users can head to the official website for PUBG Lite and choose ‘Join the event’. You will be redirected a “pre-registration event.” The event is open until 2019.07.03 23:59:59 IST. After the participating process is complete, PUBG will send in-game skin codes through email on July 11. PUBG is also bundling some rewards for early users. The rewards will increase as the number of participants registering for PUBG Lite grows.
What is PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite is light version of the main battle royale game. Aimed at low-end PCs with smaller storage and RAM capacity, PUBG Lite will be a free-to-play game. The Lite version may miss out on some key features of the main version. The game will however features popular maps such as Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. You can also play the game in solo, duo and squad in TPP mode.
Which PCs will support PUBG Lite
Minimum specifications requirement to download PUBG Lite include the following:
OS – Windows 7, 8, 10, 64-bit
CPU – Core i3, 2.4GHz
RAM – 4GB
GPU – DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000
HDD – 4GB
For the best experience, PUBG recommends following specifications:
OS – Windows 7,8,10, 64-bit
CPU – Core i5 2.8GHz
RAM – 8GB
CPU – DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
HDD – 4GB
