PUBG maker Tencent partners with Huawei to develop cloud game platform

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:16 IST

China’s Tencent Holdings has partnered with smartphone maker Huawei to launch a co-innovation lab in order to develop a cloud game platform. as per a report by Reuters.

The collaboration is said to make use of Huawei’s Kunpeng processor to build Tencent’s GameMatrix cloud game platform. Both the companies are said to explore more possibilities in areas such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality in games.

It is worth adding that both Huawei and Tencent are not new to cloud gaming platforms. Tencent last year launched its Start gaming platform and started beta testing ‘Fortnite’ in December. Huawei also launched its cloud gaming management platform in June with 5G integration.

Also read: Huawei P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Battle of the ‘premium’ smartphones

Announcement comes at a time when Huawei unveiled its flagship smartphone series in China. The series includes the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus.

The Huawei P40 comes at a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs 66,000) while the P40 Pro has a base price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs 82,000). The Huawei P40 Pro Plus is said to be priced at EUR 1399 (roughly Rs 1,15,000).

The most powerful in the trio, Huawei P40 Pro Plus was the highlight of the launch event. The smartphone has as many as seven cameras including a 50-megapixel sensor at the back.It is not for sure if the these will be coming to India or not.

With inputs from Reuters.