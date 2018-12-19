PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update brings snow theme and new Vikendi snow map: How to download, install

PUBG Mobile has a Christmas treat for users with a new major update. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 brings the much awaited Vikendi snow map, snow themed main menu, cross-server matchmaking and more.

The latest update for PUBG Mobile is available to download on Google Play Store and App Store. The new update is roughly sized 1.2GB. Vikendi map isn’t available just yet and it will come to PUBG Mobile on December 20. PUBG had announced the new snow map earlier this month with availability for PC starting today. It will be available for consoles later in January 21.

Cruise around in #Vikendi. Available on December 20th 00:00 UTC for download, and on 21st 00:00 UTC for matchmaking! https://t.co/0T7kURtAzz pic.twitter.com/VfNXI8Yfra — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 18, 2018

With the new Vikendi map, players will get an exclusive snowmobile vehicle. Players will also be able to have a snowball fight on Vikendi’s spawn island. PUBG Mobile also gets a makeover with snow theme on the main menu. Players can collect bells from Classic mode matches and get them exchanged for rewards.

Another big feature, cross-server matchmaking will arrive on December 21. With this feature, players of the same tier will be able to match with others on different servers. PUBG Mobile has also added Arabic language support, and made stricter rules for casual players. With the latest update, players who exit matches repeatedly will be banned from finding matches for some time. This update also gives spectators options to report anything suspicious.

Some other updates on PUBG Mobile include a layout for players with large hands, new commands for Quick Chat, and season spending awards. PUBG Mobile has also made it easy for players to collect all daily mission awards at once. A new feature called ‘Lucky Treasure’ will give players a chance to get upgradable weapon finish Glacier – M416 on finishing daily missions. You can find the full patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 here.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 12:52 IST