PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update coming soon: Zombie mode, Tukshai vehicle expected

PUBG Mobile’s latest update will bring improvements to the loot distribution in Vikendi map. It is also expected to bring the anticipated zombie mode players have been talking about.

PUBG Mobile confirmed the 0.10.5 update but hasn’t announced the release date as yet. So far, it has only hinted on bringing “better tweaks to the loot distribution in Vikendi”. A night mode and Tukshai vehicle on Vikendi is also expected. There have also been many leaks and appearances of zombie mode, and a new weapon rumoured to arrive with PUBG Mobile 0.10.5.

Zombie mode

Zombie mode is the next big thing in PUBG Mobile. Back in December, PUBG Mobile teased a crossover with Resident Evil 2 hinting on the arrival of zombies in the game. The crossover even suggests Resident Evil 2 characters on PUBG Mobile. Earlier this month, many users posted sightings of zombies on PUBG Mobile on Reddit. Some reports also suggest a separate map for zombies, but nothing has been confirmed till now.

While 0.10.5 will bring better tweaks to the loot distribution in #Vikendi, check out @WicKeDGaming007 new video about currently one of the better spots to land in your next game! https://t.co/6UhiBIjQ36 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 13, 2019

New weapon

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 could bring a new assault rifle, the MK47 Mutant. The AR weapon has two firing modes – single shot and 2-round burst. It is available in PUBG on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps.

Vikendi updates Vikendi snow map was expected to launch with the Tukshai vehicle which is basically an auto-rickshaw. The new update is said to bring this vehicle to the map. There have been rumours about a possible night mode in Vikendi as well.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 12:30 IST