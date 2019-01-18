 PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update is here: Next up Resident Evil 2 crossover with zombies
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update is here: Next up Resident Evil 2 crossover with zombies

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update brings minor improvements along with a new season and weapon. This update doesn’t bring zombies but it is expected to arrive later this month.

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 adjusts loot in Vikendi. (PUBG Mobile)

A new PUBG Mobile update is now out for users globally. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update brings royal Pass Season 5, a new weapon and more.

The update is rolling out slowly and may take time to reach some regions. Also, Royale Pass Season 5 will be available on January 19. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update made news primarily for the expected arrival of zombies in the game. Players may still get zombies as PUBG Mobile has confirmed Resident Evil crossover will launch later this month.

Teased last December, PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 focuses on zombies being part of the game. PUBG Mobile could also allow users to play as Resident Evil 2 characters. There have been several sightings of zombies on PUBG Mobile with users posting screenshots on Reddit. PUBG Mobile is expected to introduce a zombie mode in the game or a separate zombie map altogether.

Speaking about the latest update, it adds the assault rifle MK47 which can be used in Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps. A new attachment, Laser Sight will be available on all four maps. With this update, Vikendi will be available as a map when creating rooms. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 also brings back the “Classic” voice. This can be found in the settings menu.

As promised, Vikendi’s loot has been tuned with this update. More improvements to PUBG Mobile include Share for Deals, clan benefit sharing, avatar display of crew challenge and shop. Users can now access supplies from the main menu.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 17:31 IST

