PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta update brings Resident Evil 2 with zombies: How to download, top features

PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 crossover is now available in public beta. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta brings the much awaited zombies from Resident Evil 2 along with other additions.

PUBG Mobile has been teasing Resident Evil 2 collaboration since December. Ever since, there have been sightings on zombies on PUBG Mobile making users anticipate for this new addition. With the new update, Erangel map will now spawn with zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2. PUBG Mobile players will now get to fight with these characters from Resident Evil 2 on Erangel map. This collaboration also brings the main theme and music from Resident Evil 2.

Another major feature on PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta is the addition of ‘Moonlight’ to Vikendi map. This essentially brings night mode to the snow map. Moonlight on Vikendi was first shown in the gameplay trailer. It will be available for PUBG on PC test servers next week.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta can be downloaded from this link. Here are the full patch notes.

• Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.

• Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

• Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.

• Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

• Added push-to-talk chat in matches.

• Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

• Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.

• Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 12:27 IST