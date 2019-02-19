PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update is here: Resident Evil 2 zombies, new outfits, and more

The wait is finally over. PUBG Mobile has started rolling 0.11.0 update for gamers around the world. As expected, the latest update is action packed with Resident Evil 2 zombies. PUBG Mobile has also introduced a limited time event mode called Survive Till Dawn.

Here’s what’s new in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile recently announced collaboration with Resident Evil 2, a reboot of the classic video game. The update brings zombies in the game. PUBG says zombies and bosses from Resident 2. Killing zombies will help you get resources and new items. There’s also a treasure event with Resident Evil 2 outfits.

PUBG has also added player Spaces where users can see information and connections of a friend. You can also choose a friend with Synergy 400 or more as partner to create a team in Space. While Erangel map hasn’t changed much, Vikendi snow map now has moonlight. Sanhok is now available in Arcade mode for quicker matches.

Other important features include anniversary emotes, avatars, and frames. You can also now see character image and connections on profile. New titles such as #1/100 and Survivor have also been introduced.

Improvements

Apart from new features and zombies, PUBG Mobile has made some under the hood changes as well. For instances, some houses in the Vikendi map has been redesigned. SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now begin with double ammo. PUBG has also fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.

Full Patch Notes 0.11.0

Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new event mode that is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.

Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.

Added player Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

Added Pandemic Treasure event. Get your Resident Evil 2 outfits now!

Added Anniversary Treasure event. Celebrate the game’s anniversary with all kinds of rare finishes!

Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Anniversary items are on sale while quantities last!

Added Anniversary emotes, avatars and frames.

Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

Character image and Connections are now visible on profile.

Added new titles: “#1/100” (permanent) and “Survivor” (time-limited).

Other Improvements

Some houses in Vikendi have been redesigned.

SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now start with double the ammo.

Past results are now kept up to 1 month. Older data will be cleared.

Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 12:05 IST