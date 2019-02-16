PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombies to release on February 19

PUBG Mobile’s most awaited feature so far has been the zombie mode. PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 crossover will be available with the 0.11.0 update slated to release on February 19.

PUBG Mobile has been teasing the new update but hasn’t confirmed on a launch date as yet. Popular PUBG Mobile gamer ‘Mr. Ghost Gaming’ in his latest video said the update will arrive on February 19 for all users. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update will be uploaded on February 18 with servers pulled down for maintenance. It will start rolling out for all users from February 19.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update was released on public beta last month. The new update will bring zombies and bosses from from Resident Evil 2. PUBG Mobile players will also get to fight with these characters from Resident Evil 2 on Erangel map. This collaboration also brings the main theme and music from Resident Evil 2.

Other than zombies, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 will also add ‘Moonlight’ to Vikendi map. This essentially brings night mode to the snow map. Moonlight on Vikendi was first shown in the gameplay trailer.

If you still can’t wait for the official rollout, you can test PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta through this link. Meanwhile, you can check out the full patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.11.0.

• Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

• Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.

• Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

• Added push-to-talk chat in matches.

• Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

• Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.

• Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vikendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 13:00 IST