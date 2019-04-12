PUBG Mobile 0.12.0: Full patch notes, Darkest Night mode, Survive Till Dawn 2.0

PUBG Mobile is gearing up for a major update scheduled to release next week. PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 brings a new ‘Darkest Night’ mode and Survival Till Dawn 2.0.

PUBG Mobile started teasing its latest earlier this week. PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 release date has now been set for sometime next week. Here’s a look at the patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.12.0, and all the new features coming with the latest update.

0.12.0 Update Sneak Peak



Zombie: Survive Till Dawn changes

- New Weapons

- New Zombies

- Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs



Zombie: Darkest Night - Brand new zombie mode that differs from Survive Till Dawn



Stay tuned for more new features. Coming soon!

Survive Till Dawn 2.0

PUBG Mobile introduced zombie mode with Survive Till Dawn earlier this year. The PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 collaboration is getting a revamp with new weapons and new zombies. In Survive Till Dawn 2.0 some zombies will be able to climb over low walls or onto roofs also. The fight with zombies in PUBG Mobile will get more interesting with the latest update.

Darkest Night

This is another zombie mode in PUBG Mobile but it will differ from Survive Till Dawn. In ‘Darkest Night’ mode, players can choose to go solo or with a team and fight zombies. The interesting part here is that players cannot go outside to fight zombies as the air will be toxic at night.

Spectator Mode

In PUBG Mobile 0.12.0, players will be able to watch matches of their friend’s, crew and clan members as well.

Crosshair Modifications

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 brings new modifications like the ability to adjust the red dot, holographic, 2x scope and 3x scopes with different colours. Players will also be able to adjust with multiple shape variations.

