PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update: Godzilla crossover, new team deathmatch mode and more

PUBG Mobile is set for another major update which is currently available in beta. The stable version of PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 is expected to release on May 31 for users globally. The latest update will bring a new game mode ‘Deathmatch’, new zombies and possibly the crossover event with Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie.

PUBG Mobile hasn’t announced the release date for 0.13.0 update as yet, but popular tipster MrGhostGaming suggests May 31 for the same. This update will most likely bring the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla: King of the Monsters crossover event. Here, players will have to find marks left by Godzilla and the gear used to track it. PUBG Mobile players can also collect Godzilla: King of the Monsters themed items.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update will also bring changes like four new zombies in Survive Till Dawn 4. There’s a new building ‘Abandoned Factory’ where players will find many resources but have to face a boss for it. This update will show MVP display in results, and a new tab for MVP emotes in inventory.

Check out the new PUBG MOBILE x Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer! Collect Godzilla: King of the Monsters items in PUBG MOBILE, & see Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters May 31st! #BeThe1/100#OneKingToRuleThemAll #GodzillaMovie https://t.co/Zh5LG9JHOt pic.twitter.com/WFbj3KEhv2 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 22, 2019

Here are the full patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 beta update.

- New game mode: team deathmatch, available in both FPP and TPP.

- Added separate control settings for FPP.

- Added MVP display in results.

- Added a tab for MVP emotes in inventory.

- All appearances, voices and emotes can be set in different portable closets. They can also be swapped while in a match.

- Walking, crawling or operating a vehicle on the snow will now leave marks.

- Armor durability loss reduced by 25%. Damage reduction remains unchanged.

- Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop have been removed in Survive Till Dawn. 4 new zombies will be introduced.

- Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed.

- Tank now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces movement speed of nearby players.

- New building: Abandoned Factory. This building contains lots of resources but also has a new boss.

First Published: May 30, 2019 17:45 IST