PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update: Top features, full patch notes

PUBG Mobile is releasing a new update today for users globally. The latest update brings the much awaited 4x4 ‘Team Death Match Mode’, Godzilla theme, new achievements and more.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 introduces Team Death Match Mode to EvoGround. Here, players will be able to battle it out in teams of four and in a new map. Team Death Match Mode can be played in both FPP and TPP and players can create their own rooms with room cards.

Vikendi map will be updated with player’s footprints, trails and tire tracks on snow. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 allows players killed by friendly fire to decide if their teammate should lose merit or not.

In the new 4v4 Team Death Match Mode, there's an all new map to battle it out over for true glory. Enjoy this look at the map, and let us know what you think! #PUBGMTDM，#TEAMDEATHMATCH pic.twitter.com/6DRmeSAkR2 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 11, 2019

Here are the full patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update -

- Added Team Deathmatch mode to EvoGround. This new mode features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP. Players can also create their own rooms with room cards

- Added control settings for FPP. Players can now have separate settings for TPP and FPP

- Upgraded 3rd party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behavior via Virtual App, emulators and modifiers

- Added MVP showcase system at the end of each match. All players will receive a default MVP pose. The top 3 players in Classic mode or the MVP of the winning squad in TDM will be featured

- In Vikendi, players will now leave footprints, trails and tire tracks on snow

- Added a dedicated button for climbing that can be enabled in the settings

- When killed by friendly fire, now players can decide if the teammate should lose merit or not

- Added a Godzilla theme. Godzilla themed lobby background will be available together with many themed events and rewards after the update

- Added new popularity gift and ranking reward. Every week, the top 100 players in the list may collect the title All-time Popularity or Recent Popularity

- Added Charisma Ranking. The permanent outfits and firearm/vehicle finishes collected by a player will increase their Charisma

New Achievements

Victory Legion: Complete 1/5/10/20 matches with Dominating in Team Deathmatch

Alpha & Omega: Get the first kill and final blow in a Team Deathmatch

T-800: Achieve Terminator 1 time in Team Deathmatch

Envoy of War: Complete a series of missions in Team Deathmatch.

Other Improvements

- Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night changes:

1. The old zombies have been replaced by 4 types of new zombies

2. Liquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the area

3. Added new mode combat modifiers

4. Certain zombies now have new abilities: Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby players

5. A new factory has replaced the police station

- Inventory improvements:

1. Players can now combine items in batches

2. Equipped items will be displayed on top

3. Duplicated new items will no longer be indicated by a red dot and the “new” tag

4. The Backpack and Helmet tabs have been moved to the Customization tab.

- Arcade mode opening times have been adjusted. Mondays and Wednesdays: Sniper Training & War; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Mini-Zone & Quick Match; Fridays to Sundays: All Arcade modes are available. All times are in UTC

- Protective items are now 25% more durable. Their effectiveness remains unchanged

- Players can now bolt/reload a bolt action rifle while moving instead of completing the process while aiming down sights

- Improved the animation in FPP when running while holding an SMG.

- Vehicles now have improved feedback on explosions

- Event Center now has improved interactions and better tutorials for the event missions

- Crew Challenge Qualifying Round has been expanded. Now 6 qualifying matches will be held every day, up from 5. Each squad can participate up to 3 matches per day, up from 2. Each squad is allowed to participate a total of 18 qualifying matches, up from 12. And new items have been added to the Crew Shop

- Players who have registered for Crew Challenge will now receive a notice 10 minutes before a match starts

- Players can now collect all rewards from daily missions, progress missions and achievements all at once

- Added 3 new Clan Insignias for Lv. 7, Lv. 9, and Lv. 10

- Added a latency indicator to the main screen. Green, yellow, and red represents a good, average, or bad connection

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 12:12 IST