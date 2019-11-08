e-paper
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update: Royale Pass Season 10, Team Deathmatch map and more

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update is here for Android and iOS platforms. Here’s what’s new on PUBG Mobile with the latest update.

tech Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update now available.
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update now available.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update is rolling out today globally. The new update brings a new character, new map and the much awaited Season 10 ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ to PUBG Mobile. This time the PUBG Mobile servers will not be taken down offline for the 0.15.5 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update will be available via Play Store and App Store. This update requires 0.21GB storage space for Android phones and 0.24GB for iPhones. The Fury of the Wasteland theme brings new weapons, vehicles, and skins with Royale Pass Season 10. Already leaked before, this new theme has a Mad Max: Fury Road-like desert background.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 also brings a new ‘Ruins’ map in ‘Team Deathmatch’. This map is “set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging though ancient ruins”. In Team Deathmatch players can respawn at random coordinates, go head-to-head with enemies and set up a stronghold or employ team tactics, PUBG Mobile said in its release.

As with every update this one too brings new machinery. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 brings Vikendi-exclusive weapon and vehicles like the MP5K portable SMG which has a rate-of-fire at 900 RPM. Vikendi map also gets a new vehicle called Zima which is optimised for snowy terrain and doesn’t get easily damaged.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 also brings the first-ever companion ‘The Falcon’ which can fly around and accompany players in the game. This will however come later on November 11. PUBG Mobile is also getting a new character called Sara who is a talented mechanic. She has a ‘Vehicle Enhancement’ ability which reduces damage taken by vehicles she drives or rides in. This tactic can be enabled in EvoGround only. Sara is arriving on PUBG Mobile soon.

Here’s a look at the rest of the features on PUBG Mobile 0.15.5.

-Added Tier Protection for Platinum and Crown Tiers in Season System

-Updated 8-day rewards

-Revised Arcade Mode availability

-Team recruitment channel improvements

-Added clan status detail

-Team-up recommendations for missions

-Additional in-game optimizations

