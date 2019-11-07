PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Season 10 update: The Ruins map for Death Match mode confirmed

tech

We’re just a couple of days away from PUBG Mobile’s next big update, Season 10 via update v0.15.5. Ahead of the official roll-out, there have been plenty of leaks and rumours to give us a good idea about what to expect. PUBG Mobile on Wednesday announced arrival of a new map in the game. Called “The Ruins”, the map will be part of the Team Death Match mode.

As seen in the official teaser, PUBG Mobile’s The Ruins map draws inspiration from the popular Sanhok map. True to its name, the map depicts ruins of old Aztech pyramids set in a dense jungle.

Apart from a new map, PUBG Mobile Season 10 will come with bunch of new features including new characters. Just recently, new PUBG Mobile character called ‘Sara’ was spotted in the upcoming update. The character loves vehicles and has certain catchphrases like “You’re as important to me as an engine in a car,” and “Whether it’s taking cars apart or fixing them, I can do it all.”

The PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Season 10 update will also come with a Mad Max Fury-like desert background. Gamers will have the chance to win new parachute skin and a M249 skin. The update will also offer new clothes and weapon skins for the desert theme.