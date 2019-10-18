PUBG Mobile 0.15: 5 things to know about the latest update

tech

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update rolled out globally on October 16. The new ‘Halloweek’ update comes with a bunch of features like ‘Payload Mode’, Halloween items, new weapons and more.

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update is currently available for download on iOS and Android. Users who haven’t updated yet can head to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the latest update. PUBG Mobile also says users should update to the latest version before October 22 to get the Parachute Trail and 2,000 BP.

Here are five things to know about PUBG Mobile 0.15 update.

Halloween Mode

PUBG Mobile’s zombie mode ‘Survive Till Dawn’ gets a Halloween makeover with the latest update. Survive Till Dawn will feature ‘Halloweenized’ monsters players can fight against. Survive Till Dawn will also get modified skybox, colours and background objects.

Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.15 brings ‘Payload Mode’ which packs features like recall system, new weapons and helicopters. Through ‘Teammate Recall’ players can pick up dead team members’ ID cards and revive them at the Communication Tower. New weapons available on Payload mode include RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher and M134 Minigun. Payload Mode also lets players find helicopters and use them in battle.

It's scary how good Update 0.15.0 is, with new features, new items, and the Survive till Dawn 2 Halloweeks Mode! Keep an eye out, we'll be rolling out the new Payload Mode coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/0K5KJRWkjI — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 17, 2019

New features - Ledge grab and graffiti

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update enables ledge grab through which players will be able to climb between buildings and containers also jump mid-air. PUBG Mobile players can also now leave graffiti on any objects in the battlefield. Another feature in this update makes fuel drums explode and damage nearby players when bullets or throwables are fired.

More machinery

As with every major update this one too brings a new weapon. The new weapon in PUBG Mobile is ‘Desert Eagle’ which is said to have the highest damage and muzzle velocity of all pistols. Desert Eagle can be attached with Mira Red Dot, Holographic Sight, magazines and Laser Sight. It can be used in all four maps. PUBG Mobile also gets a new vehicle ‘BDRM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle which is best suited for water.

