PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update available to download: New map, weapon, vehicle and more

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update is now live and it comes with a set of new features. Team Deathmatch gets a new ‘Ruins’ map while Vikendi gets a new weapon and vehicle.

tech Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile new update download.
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update is now available to download globally and in India. The new PUBG Mobile update brings Team Deathmatch: Ruins map, Royale Pass Season 10, new weapon and vehicle, and a new character as well. PUBG Mobile players can download the latest update on Android and iOS starting now.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 is an in-game update which will be available right when you open the app. The update isn’t very big and it is sized around 250MB. Players who update PUBG Mobile to the latest version by November 14 will get 20 silver coins, 2,000 BP and 1 blue glider trail.

With PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 users immediately get the new Ruins map for Team Deathmatch mode, MP5K weapon exclusive for Vikendi and vehicle Zima which will replace UAZ in Vikendi. Other features like Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of the Wasteland will arrive on November 9 and while the new character Sara and falcon companion will come later on. Let’s look at what’s new with PUBG Mobile 0.15.5.

‘Ruins’ is an exclusive map for Team Deathmatch in EvoGround. Here, the ancient ruins are hidden in a rainforest and the map is filled with dense vegetation and winding paths. In this map, players can go “head-to-head with enemies, or work together to set up a stronghold.”

New machinery in PUBG Mobile is the MP5K which is a portable SMG exclusive to Vikendi. This weapon will replace the Vector. MP5K offers a high rate of fire at 900 RPM, anti-recoil capabilities, and base damage of 33. It can also be equipped with all attachments. Vikendi is also getting a new vehicle called Zima which will replace the UAZ. Zima is easier to drive in snowy terrain than the other 4-wheeled vehicles.

You can check the full patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 here.

